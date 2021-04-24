Local

Vikings toss kegs, skillets as festival returns to Whitestown

(Provided photo/Viking Fest/Facebook)
by: Tylor Brummett
Posted: / Updated:

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — People are gathering in Whitestown for the fourth annual Viking Fest at Anson Park.

Organizers with Whitestown Parks and Recreation said the three day festival has Viking-themes reenactors, Viking villages, artisans, and themed food.

You will be able to participate in archery and axe throwing, according to a release sent to News 8. There will also be a keg toss competition and an iron skillet toss competition.

“The Vikings sell their wares and artisan crafted items throughout the whole festival – crowd favorites being decorated/engraved drinking horns, silver jewelry, leather goods, soaps, swords, and much more,” said Whitestown Parks Director Savannah Solgere. “There is something for everyone at Viking Fest.”

The festival is open to the public until 10 p.m. Saturday and then again from 12-5 p.m. Sunday, organizers said. Admission is $5 and tickets are available online or at the gate.

Last year’s Viking Fest was initially moved from April to August, but ultimately those dates were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Turtle crashes through car’s windshield, sending woman to hospital

National /

Prototype of 1st US dollar coins auctioned for $840,000

National /

Indiana Beach to host craft beer, wine and spirits festival in September

Local /

HIV drugs run short in Kenya as people say lives at risk

Medical /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.