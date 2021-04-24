Local

Vikings toss kegs, skillets as festival returns to Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — People are gathering in Whitestown for the fourth annual Viking Fest at Anson Park.

Organizers with Whitestown Parks and Recreation said the three day festival has Viking-themes reenactors, Viking villages, artisans, and themed food.

You will be able to participate in archery and axe throwing, according to a release sent to News 8. There will also be a keg toss competition and an iron skillet toss competition.

“The Vikings sell their wares and artisan crafted items throughout the whole festival – crowd favorites being decorated/engraved drinking horns, silver jewelry, leather goods, soaps, swords, and much more,” said Whitestown Parks Director Savannah Solgere. “There is something for everyone at Viking Fest.”

The festival is open to the public until 10 p.m. Saturday and then again from 12-5 p.m. Sunday, organizers said. Admission is $5 and tickets are available online or at the gate.

Last year’s Viking Fest was initially moved from April to August, but ultimately those dates were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.