Violence closes recently reopened Indianapolis restaurant

Fast Wok, a popular Chinese restaurant cherished by the east side community in Indianapolis, reopened in November 2023 to big crowds. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A popular Indianapolis restaurant said Friday night in a social media post that it has closed down “for good” after reopening for two days.

Fast Wok Chinese and Thai Food, located at 10116 E. Washington St., announced on its Facebook account Friday night that it will be closing its doors for good after numerous police calls and incidents, including an alleged gun incident.

Fast Wok’s owner, Bungon Nettles, suffered a stroke in 2022, which forced the restaurant to shutdown for a year. The restaurant reopened on Wednesday to overwhelming community support, with many customers waiting in long lines to buy food.

