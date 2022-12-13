Local

Martinsville to increase police presence at high school after threat

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police presence will increase Wednesday after a graffiti threat was found in a high school bathroom, police said.

The Metropolitan School District of Martinsville advised police of a violent threat that was made in graffiti at Martinsville High School on Tuesday, according to Martinsville Police Department.

Graffiti was found in the bathroom containing a threat of violence that was to take place the next day, police said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The nature of the threat was not contained in the post from Police Chief John Richards.

MSD of Martinsville released a statement on Facebook at 1:16 p.m. about the threat: