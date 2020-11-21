Virtual Indy Jazz Fest wraps up Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday is the last night of Indy Jazz Fest. The annual event went virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jared Thompson, who is one of the musicians featured in this year’s event, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about what fans can expect during the festival’s last night.

Thompson, of Jared Thompson & Premium Blend, will close out the festival this year at 8 p.m. with a performance of “38th and Post Modernism.” The original music suite “addresses the complex narrative of systemic racism as it pertains to the Black communities in Indianapolis today.”

Click here to learn more about the show and to find out how you can donate to support this year’s festival efforts.