Virus woes majorly impact blood center in Indianapolis

Blood donations needed in Indianapolis

by: Phil Sanchez
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The coronavirus is having a major impact on local blood centers, and now those local centers are urging people to donate blood.

Doctors at Versiti Blood Center of Indiana say in the last two weeks they’ve had more than 50 blood drives canceled because of the coronavirus. Part of the reason for the cancellations is college campuses have been closed and students make up 20% to 30% of their donations.

Dr. Dan Waxman of Versiti said Thursday, “Every day, we need to collect 550 blood donations a day, and we can’t manufacture blood. I can’t bioengineer it. Companies can’t make blood. People need people. And we need it to come from human donors to donate the blood and so we need 550 donations every day so that we have on the shelves blood ready for surgeries, cancer therapy, ready for emergencies.”

In Indiana, donors can be as young as 16 to donate and there’s no maximum age limit.

McLaren F1 team: 1 staffer with coronavirus led to race cancellation

by: John Pye /

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — One positive case of coronavirus for a McLaren staffer was the catalyst for the cancellation of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

Now the British-based team has another 14 team members in quarantine.

McLaren issued a statement Friday saying the other team members had also been placed in quarantine in a Melbourne hotel for 14 days in accordance with local health guidelines.

“These are individuals who had been in close contact with the team member who tested positive for coronavirus,” the team said. “These individuals are being supported by senior team personnel, who will stay behind with them during the quarantine period.”

McLaren said team members who have cleared will return to the F1 paddock and pack down before returning to England, but won’t be allowed back at headquarters at Woking for a while.

“On arrival in the UK, no race team member will return to the McLaren Technology Centre for a period of 14 days, as a precautionary measure.”

McLaren placed fourth in the F1 championship last season, with Carlos Sainz having a podium finish in Brazil.

Members of the U.S.-backed Haas team had also been in isolation but they were cleared after tests, with Australian GP organizers saying state health authorities had confirmed only one positive case in eight F1-related tests conducted so far.

There have been more than 128,000 cases and 4,700 deaths globally since the virus outbreak started in China late last year.

Most people quickly recover from the virus after experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks.

