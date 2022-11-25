Local

Visit any Indiana state park, forest, or other DNR property for free on Black Friday

NASHVILLE, IN - NOVEMBER 13: A mountain biker takes to a trail near Hesitation Point in Brown County State Park November 13, 2021 outside of Nashville, Indiana. (Photo by James Brosher for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to avoid the holiday rush? Spend time outdoors Friday with a free visit to any Indiana state park, forest, fish and wildlife area, nature preserve, trail, or reservoir.

All Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties will offer free admission on Black Friday as part of its #OptOutsideIN2022 campaign.

“Being able to spend time outdoors at one of your DNR properties any time of the year helps make you a winner, but we are glad to waive the admission fee and offer these great prizes, which will add to your outdoor experience as you #optoutside on Black Friday,” DNR Director Dan Bortner said in a statement.

Prizes include DNR annual passes, lake permits, Smokey Bear materials, gift cards, an REI gift pack, subscriptions to Outdoor Indiana, and guided experiences including kayak tours, hikes, and off-road riding tours.

To participate, Hoosiers can do one, two, or all four of the following to increase their chance of winning prizes:

Visit the Indiana DNR website to learn more.