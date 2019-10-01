Visit Indy wants to reward you for drinking beer when using ‘Indy Craft Pass’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A digital passport that rewards you for drinking beer?

Starting Tuesday, register your device on the Indy Craft Pass website to start earning digital stamps.

Visit any of the 35 participating breweries and producers in Indianapolis and check-in with your server or bartender. It’s that simple.

The Indy Craft Pass also boasts a curated collection of great deals and discounts.

Visit Indy says there’s a free Indy Craft Pass t-shirt for those who check-in at eight locations. Check-in at all 35 locations for even more prizes.

If 35 breweries seems like a lot to you, the good news is Visit Indy is allowing one year to complete the game.

Many participating breweries donate a portion of their proceeds to charity.

Metazoa Brewing Company gives back to local animal and wildlife organizations.

Visit Indy told News 8 the purpose of Indy Craft Pass is to inspire locals and tourists to explore the flavors of Indianapolis and boost Indy’s already thriving economy.

