Visitation announced for members of Childs family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Visitation has been set for four family members who were allegedly murdered by a member of their own family.

Crown Hill Funeral Home says visitation has been scheduled for Feb. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for for Raymond, Kezzia, Elijah and Rita Childs. This is open to the public.

A private church service will be held on the morning of Feb. 5 at Friendship Baptist Church.

Visitation and service for Kiara Hawkins and her unborn baby will be held on Feb. 5 at Friendship Baptist Church. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and service is at noon.

Raymond Childs III faces murder charges after being accused of killing all six. His 15-year-old brother survived the attack.

Court documents state that Raymond Childs had kicked his son out of the house prior to the killings.

Childs III is set to be back in court on April 21.