Visitation for fallen Indianapolis firefighter Sunday is open to the public

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members have a chance to say thank you and goodbye to one of the city’s bravest.

Indianapolis Fire Department Engineer Matthew Bennett, 49, died last week while on duty.

A visitation ceremony is being held Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. at Crown Hill Funeral Home located at 700 W. 38th St. The public is invited to attend. A private burial service will be held Monday.

Bennett experienced chest pain while responding to a call Nov. 13. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

“Our hearts are broken,” Battalion Chief Rita Reith wrote in a Saturday news release.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Saturday afternoon said he was deeply saddened by Bennett’s death and called upon state and local officials to join him in flying flags at half-staff in remembrance of IFD Engineer Matthew Bennett, his office said in an email.

Bennett had worked for Franklin Township Fire since 1997 and joined IFD in 2010 when the departments merged.

On Monday, a processional took place for Bennett that started outside Community North Hospital.