Visitation, funeral set for Indiana trooper killed in Tippecanoe County crash

(WISH) — Funeral services have been announced for an Indiana trooper who died in a Friday night crash on the way to assist another trooper.

Visitation for Trooper Peter Stephan is set for 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S 00 EW in Kokomo.

The funeral service will be held there at 11 a.m. Friday.

Burial will follow at Russiaville Cemetery. The public is encouraged to line the procession route, which will travel north on State Road 931, west on State Road 26, then north on County Road 775W to the cemetery, ISP said.

People are also invited to stop by and pay their respects at the ISP Post at 5921 State Road 43 North, West Lafayette, ISP said in a Sunday post on Facebook.

The deadly crash happened around 10:25 p.m. Friday on Old State Road 25 near Stair Road, near Prophetstown State Park between Lafayette and Delphi.

Authorities said 27-year-old Stephan, who had been with ISP for four years, was traveling north on Old State Road 25 just south of Stair Road when his patrol car drove around a curve and left the east side of the road, rolled at least once and struck a utility pole.

Stephan was on his way to assist another trooper in Americus at the time of the crash, ISP said.

You can make a donation in Stephan’s name at any Old National Bank.