Visitation set for former IU football player fatally shot during Indianapolis riots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Friday public visitation has been announced for a man shot and killed during downtown riots at the end of May.

Christopher Beaty, 38, fatally shot in the area of North Talbot and East Vermont streets just before midnight on May 30. A second man, 18-year-old Dorian Murrell, died hours later in a shooting not far from there.

Beaty was a former Indiana University football player. A mural bearing his face was painted close to where he died, and on Sunday night, a group of his friends and family gathered at White River State Park to remember him and light candles in his honor.

The visitation for Beaty will begin at noon Friday at the Pavilion at Pan Am. Guests will be required to wear masks.

A private funeral will be held on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, Beaty’s family is asking for donations to the “Chris Beaty memorial fund.”