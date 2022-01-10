Local

Visitors share their impression of Indianapolis while hosting College Football Playoff Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Alabama and Georgia fans agree on very little including who will win the championship game on Monday night.

However, some have shared how they feel Indianapolis is doing hosting.

Many fans have been in Indianapolis since Jan. 7 checking out what downtown has to offer including, live music on Monument Circle, Fan Central inside the Indiana Convention Center and more on Georgia Street.

“Everyone’s been accommodating, great places to eat in downtown Indiana and just an easy way to get around,” said Alabama fan Lynn Ulrich.

“It’s a nice city,” said Alabama fan Robin Albano. “We went and ate at Harry and Izzy’s last night that was awesome, that was awesome.”

“The city is really different from any of the places that we’ve been for national championships,” said Debbie Albano. “There’s a lot of organization. The sky walk is what I will remember because there’s not many of those that we’ve seen.”

The SEC Commissioner made a tweet that said “Nice #CFBPlayoff presentation in downtown Indianapolis!” The Indiana Sports Corp responds with a tweet of its own that reads, “This isn’t our first rodeo.”

“We were just blown away by the hospitality of the folks here,” mentioned Georgia Markiton, also a Georgia fan. “It reminds us of home down in Savannah.”

“I think it’s time for Georgia to take home a national championship and I can’t think of a better place to take one home than right here in Indy,” added Mark McDonald.