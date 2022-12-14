Local

Volunteer opportunities for families

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s always important to give back to your community, even during the holiday season!

Indianapolis Moms contributor, Kait Baumgartner, joined News 8 Wednesday morning to share some volunteer opportunities families can do this holiday season.

Baumgartner shared four ideas for those who want to participate in volunteer work:

  • Gleaner’s Food Bank
  • Second Helpings
  • Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation Adopt a Park
  • Indy Humane

Watch the video above and visit the Indianapolis Moms website for more!

