Local

Volunteer opportunities for families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s always important to give back to your community, even during the holiday season!

Indianapolis Moms contributor, Kait Baumgartner, joined News 8 Wednesday morning to share some volunteer opportunities families can do this holiday season.

Baumgartner shared four ideas for those who want to participate in volunteer work:

Gleaner’s Food Bank

Second Helpings

Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation Adopt a Park

Indy Humane

Watch the video above and visit the Indianapolis Moms website for more!