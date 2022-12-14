Volunteer opportunities for families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s always important to give back to your community, even during the holiday season!
Indianapolis Moms contributor, Kait Baumgartner, joined News 8 Wednesday morning to share some volunteer opportunities families can do this holiday season.
Baumgartner shared four ideas for those who want to participate in volunteer work:
- Gleaner’s Food Bank
- Second Helpings
- Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation Adopt a Park
- Indy Humane
Watch the video above and visit the Indianapolis Moms website for more!