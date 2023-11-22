Volunteers bag groceries for Hancock County Thanksgiving effort

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — More than 700 families will be fed this thanksgiving in Hancock County east of Indianapolis thanks in part to Hancock Health employees.

Volunteers gathered Tuesday at the Hancock County Fairgrounds to bag the groceries they collected. They will support The Lisa Muegge Feast of Plenty, which helps feed families every Thanksgiving.

Jenn Wells, assistant vice president of customer experience and brand strategy for Hancock Health, said, “We also know many people need to take additional food home to care for their families and loved ones during not just the holiday season, but all the time. So, these bags are filled with the necessities: toilet paper, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter jelly, beans, rice, you name it, and they will be able to take that home as well.”

Organizers say about a thousand requests for groceries were made.