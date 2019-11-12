Volunteers build veteran a home on Veterans Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — By mid-morning, one room of Fred Young’s new house was framed.

Every Habitat for Humanity home is signed by those swing the hammers. It has been a long time since anyone thanked Young for his time in the service. He graduated from Shortridge High School in the early 1970s and enlisted in the Army a short time later.

Young served in the Army from 1975-78, most of his time was spent at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. When he got home, life was — in his words – bumpy.

“Well, I struggled with my addiction and depression, homelessness. And that was all the way up until 2000,” said Young.

Eventually, Young’s addiction led him to rock bottom. In 2000, after being on the street for five years, he got off the street and into an apartment. He started helping other veterans with recovery and housing. His own path to recovery took him to the doors of Habitat for Humanity.

He has been to several of home builds, but on Monday, the swinging hammers of the Freedom Mortgage volunteers were for him.

Dick Dammeyer is a veteran of the armed services and has helped with more than 200 Habitat for Humanity homes.

“Support them however you can. I think coming out and doing this, being there for them, I mean, they have gone through a hard time and you have to do what you can,” said Dammeyer.

Doing what you can on this Veterans Day meant picking up a hammer in the cold November rain to give Fred Young a home.