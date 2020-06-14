Volunteers give back to seniors who help children in community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A food drive was held Saturday for volunteers with the Foster Grandparent Program.

The program works with children at schools across Indianapolis.

“This is one of the best opportunities to give back, to get away from yourself and to really reevaluate what’s most important,” said DaJuan Major, assistant principal of Snacks Elementary School.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers haven’t been getting the stipend they would normally get.

“We just do not know who may need a lifting hand, may need a phone call, show our seniors that you care,” said Shelida Kerr, director, Foster Grandparent Program.

The program has 60 seniors serving more than 1,000 students.