Volunteers in Franklin spent Christmas morning preparing 1,000 meals for those in need

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – Members of Grace United Methodist Church spent Christmas morning preparing to feed more than 1,000 people in Johnson County.

“We had our grandchildren up at the house last night, so it freed up our morning to volunteer,” said volunteer Tony Merritt.

This year marks 11 years the church has been opening its door on Christmas.

“When we first started, it was really last minute and maybe 65 people came, including the volunteers!” said kitchen coordinator Nina Miller.

This year the church said they are expecting more than 1,000 people by the end of the day.

“This is about our community. It is more than just a meal. It’s a place for people to come together,” said Miller.

On Wednesday morning, volunteers trickled in for the first shift starting at 7 a.m.

Other shifts include food delivery and helping during dinner.

Volunteers spent Christmas Eve getting the dining hall ready with a Christmas tree and red and green placements.

“If you need a place to eat, to stay warm, to not be alone, you are welcome here,” said Miller.

On the menu is ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and dessert.

The public is invited to dine inside the church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

