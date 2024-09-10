Volunteers needed for Safe at Home Clean Up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Safe at Home Clean Up event during National Fall Prevention Awareness Month needs volunteers to help prevent costly and dangerous falls among the elderly and people with disabilities.

Steve Gerber is chief development officer with the CICOA Foundation. CICOA stands for Central Indiana Council on Aging. Gerber said, “We do everything in this event, from yard cleanup to cleaning out some gutters and taking care of shrubbery. It could even be for the more skilled people who volunteer, putting in grab bars and, in some cases, even a wheelchair ramp.”

The cleanup event will start at 8 a.m. Saturday. Registration is available online.

The Safe At Home Clean Up event is crucial in preventing dangerous falls. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, statistics show that 1 in 4 elderly people experience a fall each year, and the average cost of a fall-related injury can reach as high as $30,000.

“What often happens is they have been a good homeowner and have kept up with their home, but through age and illness or other things that occur as we age. So, the house can sometimes need some repair, and there might not be a family member or close friends around,” Gerber said.

This community-driven event is an opportunity for businesses, groups, or anyone interested in making a positive impact.

At each home, there is usually enough work for eight to 10 volunteers. “The more we have, the more we love to have families, groups, and businesses. They can all be at that same house together,” Gerber said.

Two east side ZIP codes, 46226 and 46218, will be the center of focus. The Living Word Baptist Church owns seven of the 20 homes that will receive help.

The Rev. Reginald B. Fletcher of The Living Word Baptist Church said, “Many of the properties we are looking at need some TLC. “It’s an opportunity for us to greet our neighbors and share with them that somebody cares about them.”

Donations help to cover the costs of materials and maintenance for people unable to volunteer.

Fletcher said, “We are looking to be more of a church that is developing a connection with people and also be able to develop resources and help guide them to better their lives.”