Volunteers needed: Wade into water quality

RAFT volunteer using meter in stream (Photo provided by White River Alliance)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you have the spirit of an explorer, the curiosity of a scientist, or the heart to be outdoors, no matter the weather, this weekend offers a compelling volunteer opportunity.

RAFT Program volunteers working in the autumn event (Photo provided by White River Alliance)

Once a month, River Assessment Field Teams or RAFTs go out to truly “wade into” an important task: collecting water samples from local rivers and streams.

The goals, as outlined by the organizers through the White River Alliance:

Help provide a more complete picture of water quality by teasing out pollution hot spots and measuring trends over time.

Help our Alliance direct educational and cost-share resources to areas with bad water quality.

Help agencies like the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and county health departments fill in knowledge gaps and address concerns.

You can get an interactive view of the results over the last three years here.

The work happens in three sampling areas across Hamilton and Marion counties. The Northern area covers Noblesville and White River Township.

For example, the work for Sunday is set for the water near Connor Prairie.

The Central area covers Washington and Pike Townships in Marion County and Clay and Delaware Townships in Hamilton County.

The Southern area is Decatur, Perry, Wayne, and Center Townships in Marion County.

RAFT volunteers showing sample bottles (Photo provided by White River Alliance)

Unlike some projects through the Alliance, RAFT volunteers cannot merely “sign up and show up.” Instead, they must complete several online training tasks, including a series of quizzes. Organizers caution the training can take two to three hours.

Once the training is complete, volunteers can join RAFT work as often or as infrequently as they would like.

The planners recommend wearing a hat, sunglasses, and clothes you wouldn’t mind getting wet and dirty. Bring waders if you have them, but loaners are available, too.

RAFT teams do their work rain or shine. If you’d like to start the process, click here.