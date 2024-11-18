Volunteers string up lights on Monument Circle ahead of holiday celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Downtown Indianapolis is one step closer to ringing in the holiday season – the massive strands of garland and Christmas lights are now up in Monument Circle.

Around 200 IBEW Local 481 volunteers installed the 52 strands of lights for the annual Circle of Lights on Saturday.

Organizers say 4,784 multi-colored lights are needed to make the holiday tradition possible. They will light up the circle starting Nov. 29 following the Circle of Lights lighting ceremony.

Organizers say festive lighting ceremony will also include a live show starting at 6 p.m. that includes America’s Got Talent Season 19 winner Richard Goodall from Terre Haute. Other musical acts and more local performers will also contribute to the celebration.

The winner of the AES Indiana Coloring Contest will help “flip the switch” alongside Santa just after 6:50 p.m., marking the start of the holiday season.

