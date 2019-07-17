Volunteers try to break sandwich-making record, feed hungry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of volunteers made sandwiches on Tuesday inside Lucas Oil Stadium in an attempt to break a mark recognized by the Guinness World records.

The crowd of 750, including many employees of Get Go Cafe and Market, wasn’t enough to beat the record number of people making sandwiches simultaneously, which Guinness World Records recognizes as 2,586 people. But their efforts produced 3,000 ham and turkey sandwiches that will be handed out to people in need.

“Two things you need to know about Get Go is that we are committed to helping the community and that’s why we wanted to partner with Gleaners (Food Bank) on this big project,” said spokesperson Jannay Jablonowski. “We take subs very seriously, so you’re going to get good, high-quality food whenever you go into Get Go.”

Jim Elliott, CEO and president of Gleaners Food Bank was there and had this to say: “That helps us close that gap of 150 million meals a year, a gap that we still struggle with in this state, so one sandwich at a time with a new partner like Get Go will get people fed.”

There were more than 800 pounds of meat, 400 pounds of cheese and enough tables to fill the whole football field.

“A lot of people think, ‘Oh the Guinness Book of World Records, people break those all the time.’ Well, let me tell you, it’s a little bit more involved than you think,” Jablonowski added. “Everything from covering the entire floor here at Lucas Oil, to setting up the tables and ingredients and making sure everything stays food safe.”

Inside the stadium, volunteers enjoyed games for kids, Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders and Blue the mascot.

“Just donating food to the local community and giving back and bringing everyone together. The whole community event is a really cool opportunity for everyone to do something for the greater good,” said volunteer Kaitlyn Beck.

The sandwiches were given to St. Vincent DePaul in Indianapolis, Gleaners Food Bank and to public safety officers to hand out.