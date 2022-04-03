Local

Voter registration ends, early voting begins this week in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With one month to go until the primary election, prospective voters can still register this week, while registered voters can cast an early ballot.

The primary election is set for May 3.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is Monday, April 4.

To register to vote, you must:

Be a US citizen

Be 18 years old by the time of the next general election on Nov. 8

Have lived in the precinct where you vote for at least 30 days before the election

Not be in prison

You can register online to vote or submit a paper form in person at one of several locations, including the Marion County Board of Voters Registration, the county clerk’s office, and branches of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Early voting in Indiana begins Tuesday, April 5, and runs through May 2. All registered Indiana voters can vote early in-person.

In Marion County, registered voters can cast a ballot at the City-County Building. The Marion County Clerk’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting.

The county election board is also planning to open eight satellite early-voting sites on April 23.