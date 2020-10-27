Voters urged to send in mail-in ballots Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The United States Postal Service said people should mail in their ballots on Tuesday, Oct. 27, if they want them to arrive by the deadline of noon on Election Day.

Those mail-in ballots must be physically into clerk’s offices by noon on Election Day, not just postmarked by then. Voters can’t simply drop off ballots at early voting sites, nor would you want to due to extremely long lines seen recently for early voting.

The Marion County Clerk’s office said they have brought in additional voting machines to help handle the crowds. However, social distancing restrictions means each location can only handle around 200 voters an hour.

This weekend, election officials said there were close to 15,000 people who voted at the six locations now open in Marion County and the lines were long.

For people mailing in those ballots, as of Monday, almost 73% of the state’s mail-in ballots had been received.

The United States Postal Service said those voters need to get their ballots in the mail on Tuesday a week before Nov. 3, to ensure they make it by noon on Election Day.

On Election Day, there will be 188 polling locations open in Marion County, including Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium.

This Saturday the Postal Service will have a staffed, outdoor ballot drop-off location. It’ll be at the main post office located at 125 W. South St., in downtown Indianapolis.