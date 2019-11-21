VP Pence talks about education during Indianapolis visit

Vice President Mike Pence spoke to an education network on the night of Nov. 20, 2019, before a dinner at the Indiana Roof Ballroom. (Photo from Video Provided/CNN)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — Vice President Mike Pence spoke to an education network on Wednesday night before a dinner at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

He told people at the Strada Education Network National Symposium Welcome Reception about successes in education and job training in Indiana and the national level. He also thanked Indianapolis-based Strada for its education initiatives. The nonprofit corporation assists students into post-secondary education by providing financial support and other help.

Pence spoke hours after one of his top aides said that a conversation described by U.S. European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland about a link between military aid for Ukraine and investigations “never happened.” Sondland testified Wednesday that he spoke with Pence before a Sept. 1 meeting with Ukrainian officials “that I had concerns that the delay in aid had become tied to the issue of investigations.”

In a carefully worded statement, Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff, denied that Pence spoke to Sondland “about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations,” referencing the gas company where Joe Biden’s son Hunter served on the board.

Short added that Sondland was “never alone” with Pence during the Sept. 1 trip to Poland.

“This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened,” Short said.

Pence said during his speech in downtown Indianapolis that he was told he was unable to shake hands with each of the people there because it would have delayed the dinner. At least two others spoke ahead of Pence during the event.

Pence said he was not staying for the dinner and did not take questions from the audience.

