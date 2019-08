INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Vice President Mike Pence will take the stage and address the American Legion convention in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

The American Legion expects close to 10,000 people to make their way to the Circle City for the convention.

The organization provides support and services for veterans.

In addition to hearing from the Vice President of the United States, the Second Lady, Karen Pence, also spoke to the group Wednesday morning.

Pence is expected to speak around 1 p.m.