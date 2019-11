FILE – Vice President Mike Pence concludes his remarks during a naturalization ceremony Sept. 17, 2019, in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Indianapolis next week.

According to the White House, Pence will deliver remarks at the Strada Education Network National Symposium Welcome Reception on November 20.

The free event will be held at 140 W Washington Street from 3:30 – 9 p.m.

Before his arrival, Pence will visit Marinette, Wisconsin where he will tour and deliver remarks at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine.