Waitlisted for Taylor Swift tickets? There’s still a chance to see her in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Didn’t get a presale code for tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2024 concerts in Indianapolis? All hope is not lost, but the odds aren’t great.

Ticketmaster has noted the Eras Tour’s unprecedented popularity, which was proven by the disaster of a day the ticket seller had during the tour’s first verified fan onsale last November.

It was the largest registration ever, with 3.5 million people registering for the sale. On the day the tickets went on sale, fans were faced with Ticketmaster website crashes, the inability to check out, and other issues. Now, it seems those kinks are worked out and millions of fans are “playing the lottery” for a shot at buying tickets.

Indianapolis “Eras Tour” hopefuls began receiving codes Tuesday for the Verified Fans Sale that begins Friday. There will be three separate sales for the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday shows next November. The sales will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. respectively.

Ticketmaster says that verifying fans and limiting the number of ticket purchases keeps the bots away and provides more “true fans” the opportunity to get their hands on more affordable tickets.

It’s not known how much the tickets for the Indianapolis concert will be, but historically, tickets have ranged between $49 and $499 dollars with VIP packages available up to $899. Resale prices have been reported to start in the hundreds, with some reaching tens of thousands of dollars.

According to Lucas Oil Stadium, the seating capacity can be expanded to fit up to 70,000 people, but it’s unknown how the “Eras Tour” set design will impact the number of available seats.

If all 70,000 seats are filled three times during Swift’s Indy visit, that’s a maximum of 210,000 tickets.

Marion County’s population alone is nearly 1,000,000, and it’s proven that people travel from all around the world to witness the concert phenomenon — 3.5 million people registered for Swift’s first stops.

For those who are now on a waitlist, there’s still a chance to make it into Friday’s Verified Fans Onsale.

Verified fans are only allowed to buy up to four tickets and it’s possible not everyone will. Another possibility is, as the more affordable tickets fly off the shelves, purchasers might bail when only higher-priced tickets remain. That means as the sale moves on, Ticketmaster could invite more to join the sale.

The waitlist emails say those selected to leave the waitlist will receive a text with an access code and a link to join the ticket queue — but Ticketmaster says this still does not guarantee a ticket. Tickets are first come, first served for everyone invited into the sale. Those on the waitlist should still watch for invitations Friday.

A Ball State economist says the “Eras Tour” will bring in roughly $100 million for the Indianapolis area over the span of the three concerts.