Walk, run, or ruck in downtown Indy and remember lives lost on 9/11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 5K taking place Wednesday evening in downtown Indianapolis will mark the events of 9/11, honor the lives lost or forever changed, and help support local veterans.

The 9/11 Remembrance 5K Walk Run Ruck is at 6 p.m. at the Indianapolis 9/11 Memorial along the canal on West Ohio Street. The event was organized by Indy Veterans and Helping Heroes of America.

Jill Fewell, director of Indy Veterans, says the first 9/11 Remembrance 5K event took place several years ago.

“We started in 2019 and then there was a pandemic, right? So we decided to start it back up this year. We have a virtual option, which is wonderful. So anybody can participate and reflect on this day in their own time and their own space,” Fewell explained.

Helping Heroes of America will receive much of the money raised at Wednesday’s event.

The nonprofit organization assists military veterans, first responders, and their families in need in the Indiana and Ohio area. Helping Heroes was founded by Lawrence police officer Jennifer Highwood, who serves as the organization’s president.

“In 2015, we started very small, doing care packages from inside our house. As we’ve kind of gone through the years, the organization has grown and it’s just become a big staple here in Indiana,” Highwood explained.

In-person registration for the 9/11 Remembrance 5K Walk, Run, Ruck begins at 4 p.m. at the Indianapolis 9/11 Memorial at 421 W. Ohio Street. Participants can also register online in advance. The registration fee is $39.

A wreath laying ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. The 5K Walk Run Walk kicks off at 6 p.m.

