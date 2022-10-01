Local

Walk to End Alzheimer’s goal is $1 million

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Alzheimer’s Association Indiana Chapter hosted the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Carroll Stadium.

Gates opened at 9 a.m. and the walk started at 10:45 a.m.

Natalie Sutton, the executive director of the Indiana Chapter, said, “All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Registration was required to participate in the event.

The End to Walk Alzheimer’s website showed the goal is to raise $1 million dollars.

Participants showed their support by carrying a Promise Garden Flower.

“Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower. Please choose the color that best represents your connection to the disease,” said Gary Decastro, a volunteer. “Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Purple is for those who have lost a someone to the disease. Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s. Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”

For more information click here.