Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes off this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event aims to raise money and awareness about the disease. For this weekend, organizers say they hope to raise over $1 million for continued advancement in research.

More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. More than 110,000 people live in Indiana with the illness and 21 caregivers.

Natalie Sutton, the executive director of the Indianapolis Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, joined Daybreak to speak more about Alzheimer’s, the new FDA treatment, and their upcoming fundraising event to raise awareness.

“Just earlier this year, the drug received full FDA approval, and there is access to that treatment, which is one of the first of its kind that can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease,” Sutton said. “We do have a lot of work to do to pursue access to ensure early diagnosis and detection, which will make it possible for people to benefit from this treatment.”

Sutton added, “Our goal (for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s) is $1.27 million, and the reason those dollars are important is that they do help to advance research, also provide care and support services for people living with the disease, and help the association advocate.”

The 2023 Walk will involve several family-friendly activities, including a “barking lot” with giveaways and water stations for the four-legged friends who fight to end the disease alongside their pet parents.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Michael A. Carroll Stadium at IUPUI. To register for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click here.