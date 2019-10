INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This weekend, you may notice a sea of purple and white around Military Park.

It will be made up of people hoping to raise awareness and money for Lupus research.

Lisa Kelly, the CEO of the Indiana chapter of Lupus Foundation of Ameria, stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

She discussed the 13th annual “Walk to End Lupus Now,” which takes place Saturday and how you can get involved and join the fight.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.