Walking pneumonia cases are on the rise. Could your child be at risk?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Walking pneumonia rates are higher than the past 7 years, rising since early spring and peaking in August. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that many of the recent ER visits and hospitalization stays for pneumonia have a diagnosis of walking pneumonia, which is uncommon.

What causes walking pneumonia?

It is caused by a bacteria called Mycoplasma pneumoniae and spread by inhaling respiratory droplets from an infected person’s cough or sneeze.

Who is at risk?

Adults and children may contract this infection. Typically, school-age children and adolescents are most affected; however, there has been an increase in infections of young children, aged 2-4 years old as well. Rates are 3x higher for all age groups and 7x higher for young children. The thought is this may be due to lack of exposure and resultant immunity due to social distancing during the pandemic. Those who are considered immunosuppressed are most at risk, for example, those with autoimmune disorders, asthma, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, cancer, among other illnesses.

What are the typical symptoms?

Symptoms may range from an upper respiratory illness like the common cold, which is the typical presentation, to pneumonia. Patients may experience fever, cough and sore throat. Symptoms gradually worsen over a few weeks, distinguishing it from other respiratory infections which usually improve in that time. If it progresses to pneumonia, it is typically mild, hence its common name “walking pneumonia”. Patients may also have headache, fatigue, diarrhea and vomiting. Rarely, it can spread to the brain (encephalitis) and could even cause kidney dysfunction.

Is there treatment?

As most infections are mild and self-limited, lasting 1-2 weeks, antibiotics are usually not needed except in more severe and prolonged cases. The bacteria is resistant to typical antibiotics like penicillin and resistance is growing to other antibiotics, such as azithromycin, in other parts of the world like China. This is one of the reasons your doctor may recommend against giving you an antibiotic for a “cold” which usually resolves on its own, in 7-10 days, as it can increase the likelihood of the medicine not working for you or others in your family or community in the future when you actually need it. If your child is not eating and drinking well, more sleepy than usual and/or has trouble breathing, they need to see a doctor.

How can you prevent your child from getting this infection?

Distance yourself from sick individuals. Use good hand hygiene. Cover your coughs and sneezes. Hydrate and eat nutritious meals full of fruits, veggies, lean protein and whole grains.