Wallet-friendly options Hoosiers can find at Indiana State Fair

The entrance to the midway at the Indiana State Fair. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair will be making its way in just a few days, but some fairgoers may wonder: Are there things to do that are more wallet-friendly?

For those people wondering, don’t worry! News 8 has all the details on the free options and deals at this year’s 18-day state fair.

The state fair runs from July 28–Aug. 20 and will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. You can see the schedule here. General admission tickets are $11 each, and one-day parking passes are $8 each.

The state fair provided a list of 100 things Hoosiers can do for free that will make your time more enjoyable. A few things listed are free tractor shuttle rides, free entertainment at The Hoosier Lottery Stage, the butterfly exhibit, and much more.

Advance admission discounts

Advance Discount Fair Admission Tickets.: $11 advance discount state fair tickets are available through July 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Advance Discount Fair Parking Pass: $8 discount state fair parking is available through July 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Advance Discount Midway Wristband: $25 midway wristbands are available through July 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Advance Discount Family 4-Pack: Includes one parking pass and four admission tickets to the 2023 Indiana State Fair. Available Friday through July 27 at 11:59 p.m.

There will also be daily gate discounts available on selected days:

BMV Discount Day: Wednesday, Aug, 2, $7 gate admission with a printed or digital voucher from the BMV website.

$3 Thursdays: Aug. 3, 10, and 17. There will be $3 admissions, $3 Midway Rides, and $3 food options at each food stand.

Free Indy Car Ticket Day: Wednesday, Aug. 16. AAA Cardholders receive free state fair admission with a valid AAA membership card presented at the gate. Ove valid per person.

Military & First Responders’ Day: Friday, Aug. 18. First responders, current and former Military, and their families receive free admission with valid ID presented at the gate.

