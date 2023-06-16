Wally’s to open first Indiana location

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Wally’s, a road trip-themed food and gift shop, plans to open its first Indiana location in Whitestown next to the I-65 and Highway 267 exit.

“It’s a 40,000 square foot C store with over 80 pumps, so it’s definitely a great addition to the community,” said Nathan Messer, Deputy Town Manager for Operations.

It would be Wally’s third location nationwide. Its first two stores opened in Fenton, Missouri and Pontiac, Illinois.

The company prides itself on clean restrooms, fresh coffee, ice cream, and other treats.

“All of our food is made fresh in house. Hand-carved BBQ sandwiches at our sandwich house, freshly popped popcorn, a beef jerky bar, hand-tossed pizza,” said Andy Strom, Chief Experience Officer at Wally’s.

Wally’s chose Whitestown because it wants to grow its footprint throughout the Midwest. The Whitestown location is expected to create 150 to 200 jobs.

“It’s to support not only the local economy, but a lot of folks on a road trip, going to do something fun, camping for the weekend, in between two cities, and it’s really family-oriented,” said Strom.

Local business owners like Rachelle Robinson, who owns a salon, are happy Whitestown is attracting large companies.

“I think the more the merrier for people, jobs, housing, and it’s great schools,” Robinson said.

The Whitestown Town Council has to approve a zoning change before construction can begin. The store is expected to open in 2024.