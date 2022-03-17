Local

Walmart workers ride, walk to safety during distribution center fire

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Around 1,000 Walmart workers were safely evacuated from a distribution center that caught fire Wednesday in Plainfield.

Most of the workers were bussed from the facility on Allpoints Parkway down North Smith Road to a rendezvous area at an Amazon warehouse.

Some Walmart employees, like Prince Mawolo, walked instead of riding the bus.

“We were in the building when we heard the fire alarm, and we were told to come out, and everybody came out,” Mawolo said. “After some time, we saw a fire service truck coming. They told us to wait, and we waited there, until this time and then they said we can go home.”

Mawolo says he was waiting for his wife to pick him up because he and his colleague left their cars behind.

“I feel bad,” Mawolo said.

A Walmart official at the scene declined to comment on camera, but said that Walmart “always takes care of its employees.”

In a statement emailed to News 8, the company said:

“We’re thankful to local emergency crews for their quick response and for helping us account for the safety of our associates and those at the facility. We’ll continue working with police and fire personnel and are referring all questions to them.”

There have been no reports of injuries to any Walmart workers.