INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Walnut Street pedestrian bridge over the downtown canal is back open.

The bridge had been closed for more than a year for maintenance.

City officials told News 8 the support beams on the bridge had lost 50% of their material makeup. Work was delayed for months because bids came in higher than expected.

Now, the bridge is reopened and looks a little different than it used to.

People voted on the color selection. Orange was the winner.