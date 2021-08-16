Local

WAMMfest returns to Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH)– The summer festival that brings food trucks, wine, microbrew, art and live music to Greenwood all in one day is making its return Saturday.

WAMMfest, an event that was started by the Sertoma Club of Greenwood, is a celebration that highlights and supports local businesses while pouring 100% of the proceeds back into community organizations.

Oaken Barrel owner Kwang Casey has been a part of the festival since it started 12 years ago. He and Sertoma Club of Greenwood spokesperson Susan Decker talked with News 8 about what attendees can expect from this year’s WAMMfest. Watch the video to hear more from them.

Go online to see the breweries, wineries and music lineups that made the list in 2021.

The festival will take place at Craig Park. It starts at noon and ends at 9 p.m.