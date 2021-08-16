Local

WAMMfest returns to Greenwood

by: Randall Newsome
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH)– The summer festival that brings food trucks, wine, microbrew, art and live music to Greenwood all in one day is making its return Saturday.

WAMMfest, an event that was started by the Sertoma Club of Greenwood, is a celebration that highlights and supports local businesses while pouring 100% of the proceeds back into community organizations.

Oaken Barrel owner Kwang Casey has been a part of the festival since it started 12 years ago. He and Sertoma Club of Greenwood spokesperson Susan Decker talked with News 8 about what attendees can expect from this year’s WAMMfest. Watch the video to hear more from them.

Go online to see the breweries, wineries and music lineups that made the list in 2021.

The festival will take place at Craig Park. It starts at noon and ends at 9 p.m.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indy’s top chefs: Abbi Merriss of Bluebeard

INside Story /

Interstate viewing park ‘The Idle’ vandalized; former Bush Stadium seats destroyed

Crime Watch 8 /

Holcomb: Work done on unemployment overpayment appeals ‘every day’

I-Team 8 /

Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000

International /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image