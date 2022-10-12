Local

War Memorials Commission starts replacing trees around historic Indianapolis landmark

Dead or dying crabapple trees in September were removed outside the downtown Indiana War Memorial, and new trees will be planted around the National Historic Landmark next spring, according to the Indiana War Memorials Commission. The Indiana War Memorial & Museum, 55 E. Michigan St., is shown Oct. 12, 2022. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dead or dying crabapple trees in September were removed outside the Indiana War Memorial, and new trees will be planted around the National Historic Landmark next spring, according to the Indiana War Memorials Commission.

The commission’s executive director told News 8 by email that the trees were removed from Sept. 26-29. “We are working with an arborist to identify replacement trees to be planted next spring,” the email said.

About 50 crabapple trees were planted in the early 1970s on the east and west sides of the War Memorial at 55 E. Michigan St., just a few blocks north of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. Crews from the Indiana Department of Correction removed the trees. On Wednesday, only some stumps remained.

The commission’s executive director, retired Air Force brigadier general J. Steward Goodwin, wrote, “The trees had grown to the point they were blocking the amazing architecture of the building that was built from Indiana limestone from 1925-1933. The Indiana War Memorial design was taken from one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World known as Halicarnassus.”

Goodwin also said plans were “in progress” for residential sites around the War Memorial to finance the new trees and organize volunteers to plant them.