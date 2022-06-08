Local

Warmer weather means a great opportunity to check out local wineries

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warmer weather is here, meaning it’s the perfect time to check out wineries in Indianapolis and across central Indiana.

Wine tastings are a great way to get together with friends and they’re offered at many local wineries. Some wineries serve food, others offer wine clubs, and a few even provide ways to donate to charity, according to Lauren Schregardus, a contributor to the Indianapolis Moms blog.

Not sure where to start with your next winery adventure? Check out this list of local wineries provided by Indianapolis Moms.

