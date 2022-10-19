Local

Washington Township announces ‘Welcome Baby’ support program for new parents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Washington Township Trustee’s Office announced a new program to support expectant parents who need assistance. It’s called “Welcome Baby”.

According to a release, the program will provide eligible expectant parents with a package that includes six months worth of supplies needed to care for a new baby. The package will include a crib, car seat, stroller, diapers, diaper bag, clothes, bottles, formula, a highchair, and more.

The program is available to parents living in Washington Township in Marion County, and for those who qualify for emergency assistance from the Washington Township Trustee’s Office.

Expectant parents who want to find out their eligibility for the program can call the Trustee’s Office at 317-327-8800 to schedule an appointment.