FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Historic Artcraft Theater in Franklin is giving you an opportunity to help others while you watch cartoons.

The theater is playing classic Looney Tunes cartoons on Saturday and admission is one can of non-perishable food.

All of the canned goods will be given to Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County.

Six different cartoons will play on film from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.