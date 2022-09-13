Local

Watch live at 7 p.m.: IPS leader to give plan for closing, merging schools

Aleesia Johnson, Indianapolis Public Schools superintendent, talks Feb. 28, 2020, during a news conference about bus service. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Superintendent Aleesia Johnson on Tuesday night will present the “Rebuilding Stronger” plan for Indianapolis Public Schools.

In August, parents and community members packed a school board meeting with concerns about the plan after the district proposed closing and merging schools, and reconfiguring grades to fit two models, one for kindergarten through Grade 5, and a middle school model for grades 6-8.

In a live address starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday on this story, Johnson will give specifics about the plan.

Ahead of the meeting, the superintendent said she’s focused equity and excellence for all IPS students with a main goal of giving students equal opportunity for academic success.

The district plans to offer more opportunities for feedback from the community before finalizing the plan.