Watch live at 7 p.m.: IPS leader to give plan for closing, merging schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Superintendent Aleesia Johnson on Tuesday night will present the “Rebuilding Stronger” plan for Indianapolis Public Schools.
In August, parents and community members packed a school board meeting with concerns about the plan after the district proposed closing and merging schools, and reconfiguring grades to fit two models, one for kindergarten through Grade 5, and a middle school model for grades 6-8.
In a live address starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday on this story, Johnson will give specifics about the plan.
Ahead of the meeting, the superintendent said she’s focused equity and excellence for all IPS students with a main goal of giving students equal opportunity for academic success.
The district plans to offer more opportunities for feedback from the community before finalizing the plan.