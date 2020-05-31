Watch Live: City leaders speak out after 2nd day of protests turns violent

UPDATE: Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announces he will sign an executive order to set a mandatory Marion County-wide curfew for 8 p.m. Sunday. The curfew will expire at 6 a.m. Monday.

“Under this order, all residents are required to be home by 8 p.m. and to stay home for their own safety,” Hogsett said Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis city leaders are holding a press conference following a violent night throughout the city.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor are expected to speak to the media during the event.

The second day of protests of the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police began around 4 p.m. at Monument Circle on Saturday. According to police, some time before 9 p.m., crowds broke windows of government buildings and threw items at officers. That’s when pepper balls were deployed, and crowds began an hourslong clash with police.

By the time it was over, at least 33 people were arrested and are facing pending charges for rioting. The individuals also face charges that include disorderly conduct, criminal recklessness, DUI and battery on a public safety official. Rioting in Indiana is a Class A Misdemeanor, with maximum penalty of 1 year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Multiple buildings downtown were heavily damaged, including restaurants, a bank, an art gallery and a theater.