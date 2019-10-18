Watch Live: Funeral for fallen ISP Trooper Peter Stephan

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Funeral services are set to begin Friday morning for an Indiana State trooper who died in the line of duty.

Law enforcement officers, family, friends and community members have gathered at Crossroads Community Church in Kokomo to honor the life of ISP Trooper Peter Stephan.

The funeral service at the church located at 4254 S 00 EW will begin at 11 a.m.

Trooper Stephan, 27, died in a car crash while responding to a call in Tippecanoe County on October 11.

Authorities said Stephan was traveling north on Old State Road 25 just south of Stair Road when he drove his patrol car around a curve and left the east side of the road. His vehicle rolled at least once and struck a utility pole.

Stephan left behind a wife and a 5-month-old daughter.

Following the funeral service, a burial will take place at Russiaville Cemetery.

The public is encouraged to line the procession route, which will travel north on State Road 931, west on State Road 26, then north on County Road 775W to the cemetery, ISP said.

People are also invited to stop by and pay their respects at the ISP Post at 5921 State Road 43 North, West Lafayette, ISP said in a Sunday post on Facebook.

