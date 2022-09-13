Local

Watch live: IPS leader outlines plan for closing, merging schools

News 8 at 10 and 11 p.m. will have reports from WISH-TV education reporter Jade Jackson.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Superintendent Aleesia Johnson on Tuesday night presented the “Rebuilding Stronger” plan for Indianapolis Public Schools.

In August, parents and community members packed a school board meeting with concerns about the plan after the district proposed closing and merging schools, and reconfiguring grades to fit two models, one for kindergarten through Grade 5, and a middle school model for grades 6-8.

In a live address Tuesday night, Johnson gave specifics about the plan.

Ahead of the address, the superintendent said she was focused equity and excellence for all IPS students with a main goal of giving students equal opportunity for academic success.

The district plans to offer more opportunities for feedback from the community before finalizing the plan.