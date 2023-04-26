WATCH THIS: Noble County deputy saves woman

Search
by: Daja Stowe
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Take a look at this!

According to a Noble County Sheriff Department’s Facebook post, Deputy Jerry Weber was out on patrol last Friday when he overheard dispatch talking to a caller on 911 reporting a driver possibly choking not too far from his location.

Deputy Weber instantly went into hero mode when he responded to the scene just as dispatch was assigning the call. Weber ran out of his police vehicle and started to perform the Heimlich maneuver on the woman, who was seen on a dashboard camera in distress as she was choking.

Weber performed the Heimlich eight times before the contents that were stuck in the woman’s throat were dislodged and she began to breathe on her own.

Watch the video of the “noble” deputy above!

