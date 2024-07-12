Water Lantern Festival happening Saturday in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A celebration of light and community is happening Saturday in downtown Indianapolis. The Water Lantern Festival is part of a nationwide initiative to build community happiness.

The festival at Military Park begins at 6 p.m. with live music and food trucks. If you are hungry, vendors include Bearded Burger, RMY’S Soul/Comfort Food, and Treats By Fee.

There will be live music and food trucks, followed by a lantern launch along the downtown canal from 9-10 p.m.

“Watch your unique lantern drift on the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, and connection. Reflect on your life, share your dreams, and feel the peace of all those around you as you enjoy the reflection of the lanterns upon the water,” Water Lantern Festival says on its website.

Ticket information

Tickets purchased on Friday are $28.33. On Saturday, the price will increase to $55.99.

The ticket price covers the cost of collecting and removing the lanterns from the water following the event as well as cleaning up any trash that was in or around the water. Water Lantern Festival supports Water.org, which helps supply clean water to people all over the world.

Each ticketholder will receive a personal floating lantern kit, an LED candle for the lantern, and commemorative merchandise.

Click here to learn more or purchase tickets.

You can find out more information on the Water Lantern Festival here.

Parking