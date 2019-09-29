Water main break affects Westfield, Noblesville neighborhoods

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Neighborhoods between U.S. 31 and Hazel Dell Parkway have been asked not to use water as crews work on a water main break.

The break in a 24-inch diameter main happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of 156th Street and Gray Road, near the line between Westfield and Noblesville, according to Dan Considine with Citizens Energy Group.

At least 100 customers are affected by the break, Considine said, and the company hopes to have the break repaired by Monday morning.

The Hamilton County Emergency Management Administration on Sunday afternoon said people living between U.S. 31 and Hazel Dell Parkway and between 146th Street and State Road 32 may see reduced water pressure or no water due to the break and advised them to refrain from using water.