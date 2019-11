INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A broken water main has closed Allisonville Road between 46th and 50th streets, Citizens Energy Group said Sunday.

Crews are working to repair a broken 8-inch water main, and the closure is expected to last until Monday morning, Citizens said.

Several businesses and a large apartment complex are in the area where the road is closed.

News 8’s Jenny Dreasler got video of cars in the area on Sunday afternoon.