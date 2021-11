Local

Water main break closes road on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A water main break on the city’s northwest side has caused a road closure Tuesday morning.

The water main break happened on Grandview Drive.

Water could be seen spraying into the sky, nearly 40 feet.

Grandview Drive, just north of the Michigan Road light, is currently closed as crews work to repair the break.

To see the water main break, click on the video.